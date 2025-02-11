Mal Goes Off On Kendrick Lamar With Harsh Super Bowl Halftime Show Critique

Mal went off on Kendrick Lamar for the songs he incorporated into the setlist for his Super Bowl Halftime Show, earlier this week. Reflecting on the performance, the podcast host argued on his show with Rory that there was a severe lack of hit songs.

"This setlist, these are not hit records," he said. "When you're talking about the biggest stage in entertainment, you need hit records, undeniable hit records, not the songs that we like. There's some songs on there that we like as a culture. When you put somebody on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, you need the songs that people who never even heard of Kendrick remember like, 'Oh that's who that is?'" Mal went on to joke that the only one with a worse performance than Lamar was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Mal isn't the only one to complain about the setlist for what's proving to be one of the most polarizing Halftime Show's in Super Bowl history. When DJ Akademiks leaked the selection of songs, Joe Budden labeled it "idiotic" in a fiery rant. "Some of you all idiots out there too damn devoted. Y'all really did it. Y'all really put like band breaks… f*cking songs, segways. Let me tell whoever this cultureless kid is that put this together, this is the worst Super Bowl lineup I have ever heard," Budden said.