Mal Goes Off On Kendrick Lamar With Harsh Super Bowl Halftime Show Critique

BY Cole Blake
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Halftime Show Press Conference
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show may be the most polarizing yet.

Mal went off on Kendrick Lamar for the songs he incorporated into the setlist for his Super Bowl Halftime Show, earlier this week. Reflecting on the performance, the podcast host argued on his show with Rory that there was a severe lack of hit songs.

"This setlist, these are not hit records," he said. "When you're talking about the biggest stage in entertainment, you need hit records, undeniable hit records, not the songs that we like. There's some songs on there that we like as a culture. When you put somebody on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, you need the songs that people who never even heard of Kendrick remember like, 'Oh that's who that is?'" Mal went on to joke that the only one with a worse performance than Lamar was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Mal isn't the only one to complain about the setlist for what's proving to be one of the most polarizing Halftime Show's in Super Bowl history. When DJ Akademiks leaked the selection of songs, Joe Budden labeled it "idiotic" in a fiery rant. "Some of you all idiots out there too damn devoted. Y'all really did it. Y'all really put like band breaks… f*cking songs, segways. Let me tell whoever this cultureless kid is that put this together, this is the worst Super Bowl lineup I have ever heard," Budden said.

As for which songs Lamar went with, he performed mostly GNX and Damn tracks. He went with "Squabble Up," "Humble," "DNA," "Euphoria," "Man at the Garden," "Peekaboo," "Luther," "All the Stars," and "Not Like Us," before finishing with "TV Off." He also took the time to make several jabs at Drake throughout the set. While performing "Not Like Us," he brought out Serena Williams to dance on stage. He also joked about the Toronto rapper taking legal action over the diss track.

