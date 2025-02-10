Skip Bayless Boycotts Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Performance To Show Respect To Lil Wayne

BY Zachary Horvath 615 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
skip bayless
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA) Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew via Imagn Images
Bayless was one of the many outraged over Lil Wayne not getting the nod.

Since Kendrick Lamar was announced as the Super Bowl performer; Lil Wayne supporters have been rioting online over the decision. Their main argument all along has been that since the game was in New Orleans, he should have been on the stage. Sports TV personality/analyst Skip Bayless has been championing that take as well and it makes sense. If you have followed his career for a long time, you know that Lil Wayne is one of his best buddies. The NOLA native was always on Skip's former FS1 program, Undisputed, and even made the theme songs for it as well.

With that in mind, it's not surprising to know that Bayless was not going to watch the halftime show. "I AM NOT WATCHING THIS HALFTIME SHOW, OUT OF RESPECT FOR MY BROTHER LIL WAYNE," he tweeted. "[HE] OBVIOUSLY SHOULD BE PLAYING IN HIS HOMETOWN OF NEW ORLEANS. THIS IS JUST SO WRONG." While his view may be biased, you have to respect Skip for supporting his friend. His energy has been consistent and that's what good friends do for one another.

Read More: Lil Wayne Fans Feel Vindicated Following Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Reactions

But while Skip was busy doing something else, Kendrick Lamar was putting quite a number on Drake during his performance. But based a great deal of the reactions from New Orleans and X, the drama wasn't enough to get them invested. Folks have been arguing that this was one of the worst shows ever put together. Overall, they are slamming it for Lamar not having the requisite catalog. "Not Like Us" was the only one they wanted to hear, and they are claiming the rest of the show was a bore.

Skip might be happy to see some of the replies left under his tweet, especially as a Wayne fan. One says, "You just missed one of the all time worst performances in the history of halftime performances." "That halftime show sucked tbh .... Wayne would have been a much better choice," adds another. Overall, like most of Lamar's albums, there's going to be a lot of debate and disagreement. Over time, some may come around while others won't. How this show is ultimately viewed will be interesting to see down the road.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Seemingly Bores Fans In Attendance

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
The Paley Center For Media 2014 Spring Benefit Dinner TV Skip Bayless Begs The NFL To Replace Kendrick Lamar With Lil Wayne At The Super Bowl 1255
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Music Lil Wayne Squashes Super Bowl Beef With Kendrick Lamar After Phone Call 11.1K
NBA: All Star Saturday Night Music Lil Wayne Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar's "Wacced Out Murals" Reference 20.1K
NFL: Super Bowl 50-Maxim Party Music Joe Budden Reacts To Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Talking Out Super Bowl Controversy 1.9K