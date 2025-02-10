Skip Bayless Boycotts Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Performance To Show Respect To Lil Wayne

Since Kendrick Lamar was announced as the Super Bowl performer; Lil Wayne supporters have been rioting online over the decision. Their main argument all along has been that since the game was in New Orleans, he should have been on the stage. Sports TV personality/analyst Skip Bayless has been championing that take as well and it makes sense. If you have followed his career for a long time, you know that Lil Wayne is one of his best buddies. The NOLA native was always on Skip's former FS1 program, Undisputed, and even made the theme songs for it as well.

With that in mind, it's not surprising to know that Bayless was not going to watch the halftime show. "I AM NOT WATCHING THIS HALFTIME SHOW, OUT OF RESPECT FOR MY BROTHER LIL WAYNE," he tweeted. "[HE] OBVIOUSLY SHOULD BE PLAYING IN HIS HOMETOWN OF NEW ORLEANS. THIS IS JUST SO WRONG." While his view may be biased, you have to respect Skip for supporting his friend. His energy has been consistent and that's what good friends do for one another.

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Reactions

But while Skip was busy doing something else, Kendrick Lamar was putting quite a number on Drake during his performance. But based a great deal of the reactions from New Orleans and X, the drama wasn't enough to get them invested. Folks have been arguing that this was one of the worst shows ever put together. Overall, they are slamming it for Lamar not having the requisite catalog. "Not Like Us" was the only one they wanted to hear, and they are claiming the rest of the show was a bore.