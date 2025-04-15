Skip Bayless Makes Outlandish Prediction Concerning Stephen A. Smith

BY Alexander Cole 331 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Basketball: New Mexico at Colorado State
Feb 23, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams fans hold large cut outs of ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith (left) and Skip Bayless (right) during the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Moby Arena. The Lobos defeated the Rams 91-82. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Skip Bayless and Stephen A Smith are good friends and recently, both have been going in very different directions.

Skip Bayless and Stephen A Smith were the best duo in sports television back in the day. However, Bayless left for FS1 after the 2016 NBA Finals which proved to be very disappointing. While Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe was a success, Bayless has not been the same.

Now, he is out of television entirely and has been relegated to Jubilee videos. Meanwhile, Smith has become too big to fail over at ESPN. In fact, Stephen A is now thinking about going on a Presidential Run.

While that seems outlandish even by Smith's standards, it would appear as though he is quite serious about it. Smith loves his politics and recently, he has stated that he wouldn't rule out running for office.

This has subsequently led to a response from Skip Bayless who may just know Smith better than anyone. During an episode of his podcast this week, Bayless revealed what he thinks of Stephen A and his recent political comments.

Surprisingly, or unsurprisingly depending on how you look at things, Skip believes Smith could win the Presidency. While he acknowledges it is an outside shot, Bayless says he wouldn't be totally surprised to see it happen.

Read More: Skip Bayless Begs The NFL To Replace Kendrick Lamar With Lil Wayne At The Super Bowl

Is Stephen A Smith Running For President

Stephen A Smith still has a long time before he has to decide whether or not he is going to run. The campaign would begin in 2027 which is still about two year's away.

However, one has to be very confident in themselves if they think they are going to win or have a chance. Defeating the political establishment would be almost impossible for someone of Smith's profession.

As for Skip Bayless, he will not be running for political office at all. Quite frankly, he is hated by sports fans and would get absolutely crushed by his political foes.

Although if Smith were to make Bayless his running mate, then we would be cooking with gas. Of course, no one should expect that to ever happen, but it would be hilarious.

Read More: Skip Bayless Boycotts Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Performance To Show Respect To Lil Wayne

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Profile of ESPN Personality Skip Bayless TV Skip Bayless And The Historic Yet Predictable Fall Of "Undisputed" 31.8K
skip-bayless-should-retire TV It's Time For Skip Bayless To Swallow His Pride And Retire 4.7K
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA Sports Skip Bayless Betrayed By Stephen A. Smith's Retelling Of "First Take's" Origins 10.7K
The Paley Center For Media 2014 Spring Benefit Dinner TV Stephen A. Smith Heaps Praise On Skip Bayless 564