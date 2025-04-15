Skip Bayless Makes Outlandish Prediction Concerning Stephen A. Smith

Skip Bayless and Stephen A Smith were the best duo in sports television back in the day. However, Bayless left for FS1 after the 2016 NBA Finals which proved to be very disappointing. While Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe was a success, Bayless has not been the same.

Now, he is out of television entirely and has been relegated to Jubilee videos. Meanwhile, Smith has become too big to fail over at ESPN. In fact, Stephen A is now thinking about going on a Presidential Run.

While that seems outlandish even by Smith's standards, it would appear as though he is quite serious about it. Smith loves his politics and recently, he has stated that he wouldn't rule out running for office.

This has subsequently led to a response from Skip Bayless who may just know Smith better than anyone. During an episode of his podcast this week, Bayless revealed what he thinks of Stephen A and his recent political comments.

Surprisingly, or unsurprisingly depending on how you look at things, Skip believes Smith could win the Presidency. While he acknowledges it is an outside shot, Bayless says he wouldn't be totally surprised to see it happen.

Is Stephen A Smith Running For President

Stephen A Smith still has a long time before he has to decide whether or not he is going to run. The campaign would begin in 2027 which is still about two year's away.

However, one has to be very confident in themselves if they think they are going to win or have a chance. Defeating the political establishment would be almost impossible for someone of Smith's profession.

As for Skip Bayless, he will not be running for political office at all. Quite frankly, he is hated by sports fans and would get absolutely crushed by his political foes.

Although if Smith were to make Bayless his running mate, then we would be cooking with gas. Of course, no one should expect that to ever happen, but it would be hilarious.