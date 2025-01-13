Skip Bayless Begs The NFL To Replace Kendrick Lamar With Lil Wayne At The Super Bowl

Skip is very good friends with Wayne.

Skip Bayless is currently in the midst of some controversy thanks to his alleged exploits over at FS1. Just a couple of weeks ago, Bayless was named in a lawsuit that alleged he made sexually suggestive comments to a stylist on the FS1 set. In fact, he is accused of offering a woman $1.5 million just to sleep with her. Moreover, Joy Taylor was named in the lawsuit as she allegedly slept with a top executive at the network. She was even accused of sleeping with her co-host, Emmanuel Acho.

Despite these allegations against Skip Bayless and his former co-workers, he has mostly remained quiet about the whole situation. The man has not issued a single statement and instead, he has just been tweeting his thoughts as normal. It is an interesting strategy, albeit one that has been working for him thus far. Over the weekend, Bayless found himself musing about the Super Bowl in New Orleans which is set to take place in about three weeks from now. It was here where he gave his opinion on the Super Bowl Halftime Show which is set to be headlined by Kendrick Lamar.

Skip Bayless On Lil Wayne And The Super Bowl

"Sorry, Lil Wayne should obviously be the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans," Skip Bayless wrote matter-of-factly. Of course, Skip and Lil Wayne are very good friends, and this has been true since the former was on First Take with Stephen A. Smith. Wayne even gifted Skip his infamous chain that bears his name on it. Unfortunately for Skip and Wayne, there is no chance the NFL will decide to change course and replace Kendrick Lamar.

Plenty of fans are curious as to whether or not Kendrick will bring Wayne out during his set. Given some of the tweets and bars that have been exchanged over the past few months, it is looking like a slim possibility. Only time will tell if Lamar proves us wrong. No matter what, we're sure he is going to put on a fantastic show.

