Joe Budden's Co-Host Goes After Lil Wayne For Acting "Entitled" About The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Joe Budden and his co-hosts spoke about Lil Wayne's dispute with the NFL.

Joe Budden and his podcast co-hosts discussed the legitimacy of Lil Wayne's grievances with the NFL after the rapper claimed to have the headlining spot at the Super Bowl Halftime Show "ripped" from him during his appearance at Lil WeezyAna Fest 2024. Despite the next Super Bowl taking place in Wayne's hometown of New Orleans, Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the event.

"I don't like when he says this was snatched from me. I don't like that… We never saw anything where they said you had the Super Bowl. So, what is snatched from you? It was assumed by you and a lot of your fans and a lot of the public," Ice said on the show. "… That's not snatched away. That's entitlement."

Lil Wayne Performs During Lil WeezyAna Fest 2024

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 02: Lil Wayne performs during Lil. Weezyana Fest 2024 at Smoothie King Center on November 02, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

From there, Budden countered that he believes Wayne's assumption must be based on something behind the scenes. "I think he definitely spoke to Hov or somebody on that board that's in charge of that, I think they may have told him-- laid out a guideline of things that the person they pick has to accomplish and do. I think he might've went about trying to check some of the things off that list and maybe he didn't like how he found out the news that Kendrick was performing."

The Joe Budden Podcast Discusses Lil Wayne