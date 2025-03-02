Beat It: Drake Becomes First Artist To Surpass 110 Billion Streams In Spotify History

Drake remains unstoppable in the streaming era. It was announced on Saturday that the megastar is the first artist ever to surpass 110 billion stream on Spotify. The accolade spreads across all genres. The accomplishment follows the release of the rap star's anticipated collaboration album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Drake has ruled Spotify for more than a decade, shattering records and redefining industry standards. As one of the platform’s most-streamed artists, he has accumulated billions of plays, solidifying his place as a global icon.

His ascent began with Take Care (2011) and Nothing Was the Same (2013), but his dominance exploded with Views (2016). The album’s lead single, “One Dance,” became Spotify’s first song to surpass a billion streams, setting a new precedent for digital success. In 2018, Scorpion pushed streaming boundaries even further, generating over a billion plays in its first week. “In My Feelings” became a cultural phenomenon, fueled by the viral dance challenge that kept Drake at the top of the charts. He extended his streak in 2021 with Certified Lover Boy, which delivered hits like “Way 2 Sexy” and “Girls Want Girls,” both racking up massive numbers.

Drake's Spotify Streaming History?

Drake's name remains a fixture on the platform’s top artist rankings year after year. Beyond numbers, his influence shapes the way Spotify curates playlists and promotes releases, reinforcing his impact on global streaming trends. With each album, Drake resets the bar, proving that demand for his music never fades.