Rick Ross' Ex Justice Williams Cheekily Dances To Drake's "NOKIA"

BY Zachary Horvath 893 Views
rick ross
JONESBORO, GEORGIA - JULY 20: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during The Little Red Dress party at Nouveau Bar & Grill on July 20, 2023 in Jonesboro, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 18: Drake attends a concert after party at Onyx Nightclub on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
One of Rick Ross' three girlfriends in 2024 is taunting him by getting down to Drizzy's newest hit off of "$$$4U."

Rick Ross might not want to see this, but he may wind up coming across it some point. Per social media aggregator Daily Loud, Rozay's ex-girlfriend, Justice Williams, has posted a video of her vibing to "NOKIA" by Drake. It's one of the Canadian's latest hits and it landed on his collaborative record with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. It's been rising up the ranks as of late as well, cracking into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She's having a great time in the video, lip synching the chorus and busting several moves in the process.

Obviously, this is way of getting under Rick Ross' skin as this is a song of one of his biggest foes. However, Justice Williams included a subtle detail that makes this even more cheeky. The New Orleans model and beauty entrepreneur is wearing a matching Luc Belaire tracksuit. If you're wondering why this matters, it's because Rick Ross has ties with the wine brand. As for the rapper's relationship with Williams, it was a short-lived affair. The pair went public together on social media with a playful video in late October.

Drake Rick Ross Beef

She was doing her best MMG boss impression and afterwards they shared a few smooches. However, in December folks were trolling her online saying that their fling was going to end by the end of 2024. She fired back with a heated response, saying, "When y'all ask me certain things and I don't answer certain things, it's because I've been delivered from answering certain things. And when I don't say certain things on social media, it's because it's none of your business. You know, what's in the forefront of my life is Christ. That's what's important to me," she said.

"Image is not important, vanity is not important, people are not important, money is not important. Money is necessary, it's needed, but is it important? No, because, you know why? It doesn't go with you. But yeah. You know, I never said that anyone broke up. Don't come painting a narrative. Don't do that. I'm still very much happily in my relationship. Sorry. Don't do that." But unfortunately, her and Ross reportedly broke things off later that month. While trolls may have had the last laugh on Williams, she might have it on Ross for taunting him with the Drake love. The two former collaborators began beefing after the Mississippi native unfollowed him during the early stages of the Kendrick Lamar beef. Drizzy then fired back on "Push Ups," which led Ross to respond with "Champagne Moments" that same day. They are still at odds, although things have been quieter as of late.

