Rick Ross' Ex Justice Williams Cheekily Dances To Drake's "NOKIA"

Rick Ross might not want to see this, but he may wind up coming across it some point. Per social media aggregator Daily Loud, Rozay's ex-girlfriend, Justice Williams, has posted a video of her vibing to "NOKIA" by Drake. It's one of the Canadian's latest hits and it landed on his collaborative record with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. It's been rising up the ranks as of late as well, cracking into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She's having a great time in the video, lip synching the chorus and busting several moves in the process.

Obviously, this is way of getting under Rick Ross' skin as this is a song of one of his biggest foes. However, Justice Williams included a subtle detail that makes this even more cheeky. The New Orleans model and beauty entrepreneur is wearing a matching Luc Belaire tracksuit. If you're wondering why this matters, it's because Rick Ross has ties with the wine brand. As for the rapper's relationship with Williams, it was a short-lived affair. The pair went public together on social media with a playful video in late October.

Drake Rick Ross Beef

She was doing her best MMG boss impression and afterwards they shared a few smooches. However, in December folks were trolling her online saying that their fling was going to end by the end of 2024. She fired back with a heated response, saying, "When y'all ask me certain things and I don't answer certain things, it's because I've been delivered from answering certain things. And when I don't say certain things on social media, it's because it's none of your business. You know, what's in the forefront of my life is Christ. That's what's important to me," she said.