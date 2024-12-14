Rick Ross' New Girlfriend Justice J Williams Addresses Breakup Rumors

Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jgf 2831. © Justin Ford / For CommercialAppeal.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Trouble in paradise already?

Rick Ross has been through a couple of high-profile relationships in recent years, so fans sometimes go a bit too hard on whichever woman came next. Now, his current girlfriend Justice J Williams is facing that exact backlash, as trolls apparently told her that their relationship is on a "countdown" until the year. However, she clapped back at these rumors, taking to social media to address people already calling the downfall of their fling.

"When y'all ask me certain things and I don't answer certain things, it's because I've been delivered from answering certain things," Rick Ross' girlfriend Justice J Williams began. "And when I don't say certain things on social media, it's because it's none of your business. You know, what's in the forefront of my life is Christ. That's what's important to me. Image is not important, vanity is not important, people are not important, money is not important. Money is necessary, it's needed, but is it important? No, because, you know why? It doesn't go with you. But yeah. You know, I never said that anyone broke up. Don't come painting a narrative. Don't do that. I'm still very much happily in my relationship. Sorry. Don't do that."

Justice J Williams Defends Rick Ross Relationship

Beyond his girlfriend Justice J Williams, though, Rick Ross might have some other romantic narratives to contend with. NLE Choppa recently appeared in his ex girlfriend's livestream, and Cristina Mackey seemed quite excited when he walked into her dressing room. It's probably nothing super serious, but then again, isn't this the exact thing that social media would take an inch from and go a mile with? That's exactly what happened, but we doubt that Rozay will ever really address it.

Meanwhile, one of Rick Ross' other exes – Tia Kemp, the most infamous – called out the age gap between him and Justice J Williams. Their feud had plenty of developments this year, and in fact, they seem more estranged than ever. But maybe Williams is the one to bring that stability, even if she faces a mountain of skeptical haters in her way. We'll see if there's any more drama to unpack here...

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
