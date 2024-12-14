Rick Ross' New Girlfriend Justice J Williams Addresses Breakup Rumors

Trouble in paradise already?

Rick Ross has been through a couple of high-profile relationships in recent years, so fans sometimes go a bit too hard on whichever woman came next. Now, his current girlfriend Justice J Williams is facing that exact backlash, as trolls apparently told her that their relationship is on a "countdown" until the year. However, she clapped back at these rumors, taking to social media to address people already calling the downfall of their fling.

"When y'all ask me certain things and I don't answer certain things, it's because I've been delivered from answering certain things," Rick Ross' girlfriend Justice J Williams began. "And when I don't say certain things on social media, it's because it's none of your business. You know, what's in the forefront of my life is Christ. That's what's important to me. Image is not important, vanity is not important, people are not important, money is not important. Money is necessary, it's needed, but is it important? No, because, you know why? It doesn't go with you. But yeah. You know, I never said that anyone broke up. Don't come painting a narrative. Don't do that. I'm still very much happily in my relationship. Sorry. Don't do that."

Justice J Williams Defends Rick Ross Relationship

Beyond his girlfriend Justice J Williams, though, Rick Ross might have some other romantic narratives to contend with. NLE Choppa recently appeared in his ex girlfriend's livestream, and Cristina Mackey seemed quite excited when he walked into her dressing room. It's probably nothing super serious, but then again, isn't this the exact thing that social media would take an inch from and go a mile with? That's exactly what happened, but we doubt that Rozay will ever really address it.