NLE Choppa Makes A Surprise Appearance On Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey's IG Live

Fans had to do a double take, and the gossip ensued.

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey's romance faded about as fast as it started, but that doesn't mean that their saga is completely over... At least, in fans' eyes. Moreover, a lot of them had questions about the latter's recent Instagram Live session and the surprise appearance of a fellow unexpected rapper. She had NLE Choppa go into her dressing room to drop something off for her, which raised a lot of eyebrows online. Fans immediately got to the relationship gossip rumor mill to generate their theories or talk about some other wild reactions to this clip. But with how little we know, any sort of conclusion feels pretty ungratifying.

Furthermore, we'll see whether NLE Choppa or Cristina Mackey have anything to say about this, or if Rick Ross himself will come through with a reaction. But we doubt that The Biggest Boss really minds too much, especially since he seems very happy in his new relationship with Justice J Williams. Still, it's not hard to see where this situation could lead to some conflicts if the parties involved don't clarify some things.

NLE Choppa Pulls Up To Rick Ross' Ex's Dressing Room

Apart from Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey, though, NLE Choppa is defending himself against attacks from Woah Vicky accusing him of selling his soul to the devil. "Cause I won’t give yo herbal ranch aioli cigarettes built a** no d**k," he clapped back to her criticism, which also touched on his support of the LGBTQIA+ community. "Nle choppa sould his soul to the devil," Vicky wrote. "B that’s why he’s saying he’s gay now. He’s a puppet. But hey. Your soul belongs to God it’s not yours to sell it’s never too Jesus loves you."