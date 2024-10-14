Cristina Mackey Claims She Briefly Dated Rick Ross Because God Told Her To

Mackey's fling was (allegedly) divine intervention.

Cristina Mackey and Rick Ross had a short-lived relationship, but nonetheless a passionate one that had a lot of ups, downs, twists, and turns. A lot of that came from disputes with other exes, a narrative that continued even after the two broke up around March of this year. However, at the end of the day, a lot of fans weren't super clear on why they started to go out, but we now have a somewhat odd explanation. During a recent Instagram Live session, Mackey revealed that she started dating Rozay because God told her to, and explained why their brief fling was, in her view, the result of divine intervention.

"“I just feel like God was like, ‘I need you to date this person real quick so I can get you where you need to go,'" Cristina Mackey said of Rick Ross, implying that her alleged experience with God framed this romance as a stepping stone to bring her closer to Miami. [...] 'What made you stay in Miami?' Have you been to Miami? This place is incredible to me. You need to be in this city. My mom said the same thing too. She was like, ‘God brought you here for me. Be closer to me.' [...] [God] did not bring you here and be in a relationship with that man. But if that was the passage or what do you call it? The route that God chose."

Cristina Mackey Speaks On Rick Ross

Regardless of whether this divine intervention is true, Cristina Mackey and Rick Ross had broken up by the time the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle ignited along with all the other associated names. As such, it wasn't too surprising to see Mackey seemingly support the 6ix God against Ross, but they seem to still have somewhat of an amicable connection.