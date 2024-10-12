Rick Ross’ Ex Accuses Tia Kemp Of Not Visiting Son After Alleged Shooting

According to Tasha K, Tia Kemp's son is allegedly "recovering."

Tia Kemp is someone who never shies away from sharing her opinions online. Now, however, the mother of another one of Rick Ross' children has also joined the chat. Yesterday, Stoni Jones took to Instagram to put Kemp on blast. She shared a news report about Kemp's son allegedly getting shot in a drive-by in Miami.

"Girl talk about your life & your kids," she wrote. "Shut the F up about mine. Throwing rocks living in a glass house. Praying for all the victims involved." At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly what Jones was upset by. It appears that it could have been something Kemp said during her recent appearance on Unwine With Tasha K.

Stoni Jones Puts Tia Kemp On Blast In Heated IG Post

She went on, accusing Kemp of not visiting her son in the hospital after the alleged shooting. "Her own son is shot in a drive-by shooting and she says nothing about it doesn't show up to the hospital to be by his bedside," she alleged. "But yet has so much to say about others." For obvious reasons, Jones' post has since earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some are siding with her, others think she crossed the line by bringing Kemp's son into things.

Luckily, it appears as though he's recovering well. Tasha K took to Twitter/X earlier today to provide fans with an update, and to deny Stoni's allegations. "Lies!" the internet personality wrote. "Tia Kemp has been with her son the whole time! Keep her family your prayers! But he is fine and recovering." What do you think of Stoni Jones accusing Tia Kemp of not being with her son at the hospital after he was allegedly shot? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.