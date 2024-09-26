Tia Kemp Accuses Rick Ross Of Having Ten Kids Including Son Who Resembles Drake

Tia Kemp's recent "Caresha Please" appearance is jam-packed with wild moments.

Tia Kemp is no stranger to putting her ex Rick Ross on blast. She never hesitates to roast him on social media, and evidently, she doesn't mind doing it during interviews either. Recently, she appeared on Yung Miami's podcast Caresha Please. As expected, their conversation was jam-packed with wild moments.

At one point in the interview, for instance, Kemp insisted that she didn't have a child with Ross simply for the money. She added that the "nine or ten" other children he allegedly has now are "check babies." Yung Miami took note of this right away and asked her to clarify.

Tia Kemp Discusses Her Ex Rick Ross On Caresha Please

"Oh yeah, y'all didn't know that? Girl, it's about nine or ten children now... And the way he was talking 'bout Drake, girl he got one that look just like Drake from a Russian woman," Kemp alleged. This isn't the first time she's accused him of having a son who resembles Drake, however. Back in March of this year, right after Ross allegedly unfollowed the Toronto rapper on Instagram, she hopped on Live to respond.

“You oughta rap about your muthaf*ckin children you around here hiding,” she said at the time. "I want to see my stepson that look like Drake." Obviously, it's unconfirmed whether or not Ross actually has a son who resembles Drake, or if he has more children than the ones the public is aware of. At the time of writing, he's yet to respond to Kemp's allegations. What do you think of Tia Kemp's recent appearance on Yung Miami's podcast, Caresha Please? What about her accusing her ex Rick Ross of having ten kids including a son who looks like Drake? Do you think he'll respond? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.