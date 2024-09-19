Rick Ross & Trick Trick Settle Their Beef Onstage

Rick Ross Hosts LIV Nightclub
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 9: Rick Ross and guest partying at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on March 9, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
All's well that ends well.

While many Rick Ross and Drake fans think they won't reconcile, some have hope thanks to the former's recent actions. For those unaware, Rozay and Detroit rapper Trick Trick have had beef since around 2014, when Ross was allegedly banned from performing at Summer Jamz in the city. He allegedly feared for his life per HipHopDX due to the 100-person blockade that Trick led to stop him from performing, which also allegedly included a no fly zone thanks to his alleged disrespect of the city. But that's all over now. Moreover, the two squashed their beef with the help of Death Row Records cofounder Michael "Harry O" Harris.

Furthermore, Harry O organized the Community First Action concert in Pontiac, Michigan on Tuesday (September 17). He introduced the two and they embraced onstage before Rick Ross performed his 2010 track "I'm Not A Star." While this is very heartening to see, we know that he's dealing with a lot of other beefs right now, ones that he might have to try really hard to squash if he wants to. One of these is with Ross' ex Tia Kemp, who recently accused him of ordering hits out on people.

Rick Ross & Trick Trick Squash Their Beef

Nevertheless, here's what Rick Ross had to say about burying the hatchet with Trick Trick on Instagram. "I want to take time out and salute the ones really making a difference in the community," he shared. "The big homie Harry O, what you doing with Community First, I love it. You flying me out last night, you having Trick Trick bring me out on stage. I’m sure everybody knows me and Trick Trick had our differences for over a decade and here we are just moving forward, doing big things in the community. We got some more big things coming."

Rozay Speaks

Meanwhile, speaking of feuds, here's what Rick Ross said about his scuffle with OVO fans earlier this year. "We got our paper, we got to the jet and, as a matter of fact, we went and had some Wingstop, so that was light work," he told Yung Miami on Caresha Please. "I ain’t even tripping ’cause like, I told them, ‘Y’all n***as did that like a G. Everybody got to the crib. That’s what it’s about.’ […] We had a conversation. ‘Let’s get back to the money.’ All my homies that usually travel with me, them the n***as that was upset. They was more upset than us."

