Rick Ross Hilariously Roasts Shannon Sharpe Over IG Live Controversy

Rozay had old man jokes on deck.

Shannon Sharpe was the talk of the internet on September 11. Which is saying a lot. Besides the obvious significance of the date, social media was ablaze with VMA hot takes and new Kendrick Lamar songs. We did not expect to hear Sharpe having sex via Instagram Live, and yet, it happened. The commentator got on his Night Cap podcast to address the controversy, and apologize to his followers. Despite his earnest response, celebs like Rick Ross couldn't resist getting their jokes in.

Rick Ross took to Instagram Live to poke fun at Sharpe's social media mishap. The rapper went for a night stroll and took a few comical. jabs at the commentator's misfortune. "We forgive you," he stated. "Because we know you old n**gas don't know how to work that technology." Rick Ross is only eight years younger than Shannon Sharpe, but sure. Rozay proceeded to detail what he thinks happened between Sharpe and his unidentified partner. "You were trying to film it," the rapper said, alluding to Sharpe's "activities." "And when you tried to set it down on the dresser, that motherf*cka went live."

Rick Ross Clowned Sharpe For Not Knowing Technology

Rick Ross got a good laugh out of his theory, but Shannon Sharpe's explanation was not quite as exciting. Sharpe claimed that he threw his phone on the bed prior to engaging in sexual activity, and simply hit a button by accident. Sharpe doubled down on his claim by noting that he's never posted on Instagram Live before this incident. "I'm very disappointed in myself I let a lot of people down," Sharpe asserted. There was immediate speculation as to whether there would be repercussions for Sharpe's IG Live fiasco.