Shannon Sharpe Breaks Silence On IG Live Sex Controversy: Watch

The commentator had a lot of explaining to do.

Shannon Sharpe went viral for all the wrong reasons on Wednesday morning. The sports commentator accidentally posted an Instagram Live video in which he was suspected to be having sex with a woman. The internet was stunned, obviously, and Sharpe rushed a statement out following the post. He claimed to have been hacked, and assured fans he was working to remedy the situation. That wasn't true. Sharpe cleared the air during his evening appearance on the Night Cap podcast.

Shannon Sharpe confirmed that his Instagram was not actually hacked. He admitted that the IG Live was a mistake, and that he was deeply embarrassed once he realized what happened. "I'm very disappointed in myself I let a lot of people down," the ex-athlete explained. "My kids, I reached out to them. I called my sister, my friends obviously reached out." Shannon Sharpe clarified that the IG Live video that went viral was not staged. He went on to detail the circumstances in which the accidental stream occurred. "I came in, threw my phone on the bed," he recalled. "And then engaged in an activity."

Shannon Sharpe Claims He'd Never Used IG Live

Shannon Sharpe went on to support his claim by noting that he had never been on IG Live prior to this viral incident. "I don't know how he works," he asserted. According to the sports commentator, he didn't realize anything was wrong until his other phone started to ring. He stopped engaging in his "activity" and his manager told him that millions of viewers were listening to him have sex. Sharpe admits, and pretty understandably, that his heart sank upon realizing what he'd done.

The Club Shay Shay host also addressed the false report that his account had been hacked. He noted that his team cut the stream up and quickly threw together a post to address the incident. Once Sharpe had time to reflect on the incident, however, he determined it was best to be honest. He admitted that he made a mistake, and asked fans to forgive him. The tone lightened up once Ochocinco joined him on the pod, but Shannon Sharpe effectively put an end to the story.