Shannon Sharpe’s ESPN Fate Revealed After Sex Stream Fiasco

Last night, Shannon Sharpe admitted that he's "embarrassed" and disappointed by his viral mishap.

Yesterday, Shannon Sharpe left fans shocked and confused when he went live on Instagram while having sex. Nothing could be seen, but the audio said it all, and he quickly hopped online to claim he'd been hacked. “Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out — UNC,” he wrote at the time.

Of course, most social media users didn't buy this and figured he'd actually just gone live by accident. Sharpe admitted this on Nightcap last night, describing how embarrassed he was by the unfortunate mishap. “Obviously I am embarrassed. Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details — the audio — heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons,” he said.

ESPN Will Not Discipline Shannon Sharpe Over IG Live Mishap, TMZ Sports Reports

“There are a lot of people that count on Shannon to be professional at all times and I always try to be professional at all times, even when I’m behind closed doors," he continued. "I’m very disappointed in myself, not for the act. I think there are millions and billions of people of consenting age that engage in activities, but for the audio to be heard I’m disappointed in myself. I let a lot of people down." Sharpe added that the mishap occurred when he threw his phone on the bed. According to him, he doesn't know how the feature works.

Luckily for Sharpe, however, he will not be facing disciplinary action from ESPN for the debacle. TMZ Sports reports that he'll be back to his normal duties on Monday and that no punishment is coming his way. What do you think of Shannon Sharpe's Instagram Live sex stream? What about him not facing disciplinary action from ESPN for it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.