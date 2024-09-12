Shannon Sharpe Sex Tape Gets Wild Reactions From Katt Williams, Snoop Dogg & More

Sharpe couldn't catch a break after this...

Shannon Sharpe is the subject of a lot of social media debates, memes, and discussions this week for pretty unfortunate but also understandable circumstances. If you hadn't heard already, he accidentally went Live on Instagram while he was sharing an intimate moment with a partner. The football and sports commentary legend has been relatively forthright in recounting this. "Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out. -UNC," he had initially relayed on his IG Story as his explanation and excuse shortly after the incident went viral. However, Sharpe then admitted on the Night Cap podcast that this was a mistake and not a hack.

"I'm very disappointed in myself I let a lot of people down," Shannon Sharpe shared with viewers. "My kids, I reached out to them. I called my sister, my friends obviously reached out. [...] I came in, threw my phone on the bed. And then engaged in an activity. [...] I don't know how [it] works," he said of Instagram Live itself, which he had apparently never used before.

Katt Williams Trolls Shannon Sharpe

As you can imagine, this whole incident led to a slew of celebrity reactions, viral moments, and even some cheeky offers from adult sites. For example, Shannon Sharpe revealed that Katt Williams called him after this mishap. "The first thing out his mouth, guess what he said, Ocho?” Sharpe asked Ochocinco. “'You ain’t gay today.'” On the other hand, Snoop Dogg reacted to his explanation with some funny facial expressions and teases. "What’s understood don’t need to be explained. U beat it up," Snoop captioned the reaction. Check out more discussions of this reveal down below.

More Reactions

Elsewhere, Rick Ross also teased the former Bronco. "Ayo, Shannon Sharpe," he joked. "We forgive you 'cause we know you old n***as don’t know how to work that technology. You was vibing with your little shone last night. You were trying to film it and when you tried to sit that motherf***er down on that little dresser, that motherf***er went live." Let's see what else happens in this saga and what other funny reactions emerge.