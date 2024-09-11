Shannon Sharpe Gets The Meme Treatment Following Alleged IG Live Sex Tape Malfunction

Shannon Sharpe quickly claimed to have been hacked.

Shannon Sharpe's followers were stunned on Wednesday morning after the NFL legend posted an explicit video of himself appearing to have sex with a woman on Instagram Live. Shortly afterward, he apologized for the incident and claimed to have been hacked. “Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out,” he wrote in a since-deleted explanation.

Fans have been making jokes on social media at Sharpe's expense throughout the day. "That woman had Shannon Sharpe breathing like Doc Rivers on a stairmaster," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another remarked that he "was just lecturing Ocho about professionalism on their nightcap show."

Shannon Sharpe Speaks During Invest Fest 2024

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Shannon Sharpe speaks during Invest Fest 2024 at Guardian Works on August 23, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Sharpe hasn't shied away from discussing his love life over the years. Back in 2023, he told Chad Johnson why he's never gotten married during an episode of his Club Shay Shay podcast. “I would have loved to have gotten married earlier in my career, but my career was the most important. So I was no good. I was a terrible father,” he admitted at the time, as noted by Page Six. “I probably was a terrible brother, terrible son, I definitely was a terrible boyfriend because football was the most important thing, I was consumed with that because I wanted to get my grandmother and my family out of the conditions that I grew up in.”

