Tyrese Hilariously Roasts Shannon Sharpe For Infamous Car Video

"1992" Los Angeles Premiere
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during the "1992" Los Angeles Premiere at Regal LA Live on August 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
According to Tyrese, Sharpe looked like he needed to see a chiropractor.

Today, Shannon Sharpe dropped a new episode of Club Shay Shay featuring Tyrese, which expectedly arrived full of interesting moments. At one point in the interview, for example, Tyrese referenced a clip of Sharpe getting out of a car, which quickly went viral earlier this year. In it, he rocks an all-green outfit with a bright orange bag and awkwardly walks away from the car to meet fans.

“You walked your a** out like you were supposed to see a chiropractor that week," Tyrese said of the video. "That motherf*cker had a different kind of wiggle." After roasting Sharpe for the video briefly, he came to his defense, noting that sitting in a car for a long time can't be easy for an ex-NFL player at his height.

Tyrese On The Truth About Social Media

Tyrese went on, also recalling how the video resulted in a ton of clowning and speculation about Sharpe's sexuality online. He said that while celebrities often get frustrated by this kind of thing, it's on them for having put their business out there. "I've said and done some d*mb-a** sh*t on social media," he explained. "But guess what, if I've got a problem with what people got to say about me, get off the internet... You ain't hear no rumors about Denzel, cuz he ain't on the Gram."

"At the end of the day, when you invite people into your life and your world, then why are you mad that they're gonna misunderstand you, twist your words, beat you up when they disagree with you, create who you are and what your intentions are?" he also added. What do you think of Tyrese's recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay? What about him roasting Sharpe for the awkward video of him that went viral this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

...