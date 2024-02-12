Shannon Sharpe Rips Mike Epps To Shreds For Spreading Rumor That Shannon Might Be Gay

Shannon Sharpe caught some strays recently from the likes of Mike Epps. Epps was at a comedy show where he brought up Shannon and his infamous Club Shay Shay podcast. Overall, Epps seems upset about the things that have been said about him on the show. None of these words have come from Sharpe himself, however, that did not stop Epps from talking poorly about the NFL legend. Epps even accused Sharpe of being gay.

"That n***a Shannon Sharpe called me trying to do an interview. I said ‘no Medea, I ain’t doing no interview with you’ – so you can sit across from me and look at my balls,” Epps said. “The n***a sh*t is called Shay Shay the n*gga is telling you. Put a wig on that motherf*cker and tell me if that ain’t motherf*cking Madea sister.” Of course, Shannon saw these comments and was not happy about them, at all. During last night's episode of Nightcap, he went off on Epps. He even threatened to release DMs. Needless to say, he had time.

Shannon Sharpe Responds

“Mention my name again, and I’m gonna put the DM … and I don’t like doing this. But you’re lying. I don’t care about all that other stuff. You can say I’m gay … I don’t care about that. ‘Cause I won’t chase a lie. But I won’t let you lie on my name," Sharpe said. “Say my name again, and I’m gonna release the DM. Because you’re lying. You said I reached out to you to come on Club Shay Shay, and you’re a mofo lie. Now when I see you, I’m gon’ see if you’re about that. I’m gon’ see if you want to say what you been saying, trying to get some jokes because you got mad because Katt Williams did what he did.”

Only time will tell whether or not Epps has a response to Sharpe. Moreover, there is always a chance that they hash it out on Club Shay Shay. Let us know whose side you are on, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite athletes.

