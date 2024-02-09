The Nightcap
Shannon Sharpe Rips Mike Epps To Shreds For Spreading Rumor That Shannon Might Be Gay
Shannon Sharpe doesn't like lies.
By
Alexander Cole
Feb 12, 2024
Relationships
Saweetie Refuses To "Spin The Block" About Quavo With Shannon Sharpe
Saweetie didn't let the Hall of Famer bait her into spilling the tea.
By
Ben Mock
Feb 09, 2024
