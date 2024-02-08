D.L. Hughley Calls Mo'Nique A "Liar" For "Club Shay Shay" Comments

D.L. Hughley has addressed Mo'Nique's comments about him during her recent Club Shay Shay interview, calling her a "liar". “Every time I see Mo’Nique these days, she’s doing some greasy ass video with her and her daddy complaining about something or working out. “She said I was very dismissive. Mo'Nique’s a liar. When Mo’Nique did call me, I heard her complaints. I listened to her, and I pulled the segment. So, if I had been as dismissive as she alleges I was, that segment would have aired. It didn’t because I respected her wishes. She’s a liar," Hughley said on Instagram.

Mo'Nique had claimed that Hughley had been "dismissive" of her concerns after an unpleasant experience on his radio show. According to Mo'Nique, while Hughley had not been present, his co-hosts had made her play "Would You Rather" and had included several unsavory questions about her husband. Hughley also claimed in his response that Mo'Nique's comments about the sexual assault his daughter suffered were also untrue. Mo'Nique is yet to respond to Hughley's scathing rebuttal.

Read More: Mo'Nique Reveals The Type Of Woman She Wants Shannon Sharpe To Date

Mo'Nique Slams Skip Bayless

Meanwhile, Hughley was not the only person who caught flak during the interview. Mo'Nique told Shannon Sharpe that she had been unable to watch Undisputed for two days after Skip Bayless disrespected him. While she expressed her admiration that Sharpe did not resort to violence, she revealed that her husband had to talk her back around to enjoying the show. She revealed that her husband sat her down and reminded her Sharpe could have ended Bayless if he had wanted to.

Sharpe left Undisputed abruptly after the NBA Finals last summer. While neither party has formally sat down and fully explained what happened, there appeared to be several factors in play. Sharpe appeared to have reached his tolerance for Bayless' abrasive and often inflammatory style. Meanwhile, Bayless appeared eager to have the show revolve around him once more.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith And Lil Wayne To Coach Against Shannon Sharpe And 50 Cent In NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

[via]