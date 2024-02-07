Shannon Sharpe Shades Skip Bayless And "Undisputed" While Celebrating His Recent Accomplishments

Shannon Sharpe has said he "ain't sweating" the turbulence that has surrounded his career over the past 12 months. "I got more subs than Undisputed. You look at the talent they got now... We're out here launching a new podcast. I ain't sweating it, I'm fine. My agent? He tells me - don't worry about it. Your next contract will make up for what you lost. I'm doing just fine," Sharpe told Chad Johnson.

2023 marked the end of Sharpe's run on FS1's Undisputed. Sharpe left the show abruptly after the NBA Finals, ending a seven-year run opposite Skip Bayless. However, Sharpe would later reveal that he had been all-but forced out as Bayless looked to re-center the show around himself. Of course, Sharpe then took his various products to a host of other platforms while moving his punditry to ESPN. First Take, which already held a commanding viewership lead over Undisputed, then pulled clear away from its FS1 rival. Bayless tried to compensate with Hall of Famer NFLers and Lil Wayne, but the viewership had long left with Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe Posts 80s Throwback To Show He's "Always Been Poppin'"

Meanwhile, Sharpe also recently posted a throwback photo to show that his fitness journey is not a new thing. The image showed Sharpe at 20 and was posted to social media last month. "When they say UNC just started poppin. That’s a lie. UNC been poppin since the 80s. Here’s proof of young 20 yr old Nephew. 😜😜🤪🤪 #ТВT #SSUQRANGECRUSH #BEENHIM #IMSTILLHIM," Sharpe added as a caption.

"20-year-old nephew" dates the photo to 1988, Sharpe's penultimate season at Savannah State. In 1990, he would become an unheralded seventh-round pick by the Broncos. However, the rest is history. Sharpe would become one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history and one of the greatest Broncos of all time. He ended his career with three Super Bowl rings and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2011.

