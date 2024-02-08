Mo'Nique Reveals The Type Of Woman She Wants Shannon Sharpe To Date

During her Club Shay Shay interview, Mo'Nique revealed the sort of woman she wants to see host Shannon Sharpe date. "Shannon needs needs an old, fat gal. Someone who bakes good cakes. Someone who can make a smothered turkey and rub his feet at the night time. You don't need no 26-year-old girl. You don't need no 36-year-old girl. This is your auntie talking to you. Take your ass and go get yourself an old b-tch out there," Mo'Nique told a very amused Sharpe.

Of course, Sharpe's dating life is a common topic across his various media ventures. Back in November 2023, Sharpe revealed that he wanted a "sinner" and specifically named adult actress Miss B. Nasty. "I don't want nobody who is walking the straight and narrow," Sharpe added as Chad Johnson responded with disappointment. It is certainly a surprising response as Sharpe has always been the sort of guy to shy away from overt sexuality when it is presented to him. Most recently, he appeared unsure as to whether he would support his partner running an OnlyFans account.

Mo'Nique Couldn't Watch Undisputed After Skip Bayless Disrespected Shannon Sharpe

Elsewhere in the interview, Mo'Nique told Sharpe that she respected him for not "snatching [Skip] Bayless across the table" but that she had been unable to watch the Undisputed for two days after Skip told Sharpe to "put his glasses back on". She was only able to come back to the show after her husband sat her down and reminded her Sharpe could have ended Bayless if he had wanted to.

Sharpe left Undisputed abruptly after the NBA Finals last summer. While neither party has formally sat down and fully explained what happened, there appeared to be several factors in play. Sharpe appeared to have reached his tolerance for Bayless' abrasive and often inflammatory style. Meanwhile, Bayless appeared eager to have the show revolve around him once more.

