Chad Johnson Says He’d Support His Partner Doing OnlyFans Amid Joe Smith Drama

In light of the recent drama surrounding former NBA player Joe Smith, being with someone who does OnlyFans became a topic of debate for Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe. While Sharpe, as he often is with the topic of sexuality, Johnson voiced his full-throated support for the idea of his partner doing OnlyFans to help the family's finances. He acknowledged that OnlyFans can be a way to find financial stability in a world where a lot of people increasingly find a lack of it.

It's unsurprising that Johnson would support the notion. Johnson recently released that in 1997, while attending Santa Monica College, he worked as a stripper to help pay his bills. “I used to strip at The Right Track, I used to be a dancer. I could tell you cause we family. 1997, I was in LA. My mom was out there but I really couldn’t live with my mama, so I had a place in Santa Monica. Sometimes I was short on my light bill. Them candles, light em. I used to strip. I used to be a dancer. If anybody in the chat is from LA that’s a little bit older, I used to strip at The Right Track. I bullsh-t you not," Johnson told a livestream back in September.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe And Chad Johnson Debate Romantic Partner Bathroom Etiquette

Joe Smith's Wife Speaks On OnlyFans Account

Meanwhile, Joe Smith's wife has broken her silence on the secret OnlyFans account her husband recently confronted her over. "It was a decision that I made. I made an executive decision when my man wasn't taking the lead. I really love Joe," Kisha Chavis told TMZ. Elaborating, Chavis said that Smith's mental health had taken a major blow after he left the NBA in 2011. According to Chavis, Smith struggled to come to terms with going from #1 pick to unwanted by any team in the league. Furthermore, she said that while Smith did very little to try and alleviate their financial burdens, she had set up a number of money-making side hustles. However, as the pandemic shut down several of their revenue streams, she explained that she had eventually turned to OnlyFans.

Additionally, Chavis explained that she had been running an account for over a year before a house guest of Smith's revealed it to her husband. Chavis also confirmed that Smith was currently staying away from the house. However, she also expressed hope that they would be able to work through the issue. "I don't want to be alone, but you know, if that's what it has to be, that’s what it has to be. But, I don't think we’ll have a divorce, I don't think so. I think he'll come around," Chavis explained.

Read More: Kodak Black Ask Tiffany Haddish If She Would Do An OnlyFans Video With Him

[via]