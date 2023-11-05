Keith Lee Responds To Chad Johnson, Ex-NFLer’s Own Daughter Calls Her Dad A “Hater”

TikTok star Keith Lee has responded to Chad Johnson expressing his disdain for Lee's review content. “You must have never heard of me, but if you have heard of me, why is this your first time speaking on me? Why haven’t you spoken about the positive things we’ve done with this platform?” the former MMA fighter asked the retired wide receiver. Lee went on to cite examples such as helping fund cancer treatment for one restaurant owner and helping a schoolteacher retire.

However, Lee even had backup - from Johnson's own daughter no less. "Listen, we team Keith Lee over here," Johnson claimed his daughter had texted him. "My daughter got on my head about this. And when your daughter get you on about something like this, you know you never gonna win," Johnson continued. Other famous daughters have also gone after Johnson. A TikTok from the daughter of Jalen Rose has garnered hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Read More: Chad Johnson Wants Shannon Sharpe To Get With Kim Kardashian

Chad Johnson Expresses Support For Joe Smith's Wife

While Sharpe, as he often is with the topic of sexuality, was hesitant, Johnson voiced his full-throated support for the idea of his partner doing OnlyFans to help the family's finances. He acknowledged that OnlyFans can be a way to find financial stability in a world where a lot of people increasingly find a lack of it.

It's unsurprising that Johnson would support the notion. Johnson recently revealed that in 1997, while attending Santa Monica College, he worked as a stripper to help pay his bills. “I used to strip at The Right Track, I used to be a dancer. I could tell you cause we family. 1997, I was in LA. My mom was out there but I really couldn’t live with my mama, so I had a place in Santa Monica. Sometimes I was short on my light bill. Them candles, light em. I used to strip. I used to be a dancer. If anybody in the chat is from LA that’s a little bit older, I used to strip at The Right Track. I bullsh-t you not," Johnson told a livestream back in September.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe And Chad Johnson Debate Romantic Partner Bathroom Etiquette

Johnson's Daughter Calls Him Out

Follow all the latest pop culture news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via][via]