Shannon Sharpe And Chad Johnson Debate Romantic Partner Bathroom Etiquette

Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson had a bizarre debate on a recent episode of Club Shay Shay. The pair of NFL legends debated whether it's okay to go bathroom things in front of your romantic partner. Sharpe argued that he would never go to the bathroom in front of a woman and argued that he once broke up with a girl in front of him. Sharpe is not currently married but does have some kids.

Meanwhile, Johnson had a much more different approach. "My grandpa used to say that if you could go to the bathroom with the door open, then you've found the one. When [my fiancee] farted in front of me for the first time, I knew she was the one." Johnson argued. This shocked Sharpe, who then mentioned the aforementioned breakup. It appears that the two will remain steeply divided on this issue. Where do you stand on this topic?

Shannon Sharpe Doesn't Believe That Chad Johnson

Johnson has been a regular on Sharpe's podcast as of late. One of their most heated debates was about Johnson's familial ties. Johnson claimed that he and A$AP Rocky are cousins, saying that their grandmothers are sisters. However, Shannon Sharpe, on whose show Johnson made the claim, didn't believe it. "I'm closer to a Rottweiler than you are to A$AP Rocky," Sharpe told the Bengals legend. The two argued back and forth, with Johnson insisting that he was telling the truth.

However, no matter what he said, Sharpe refused to believe him. "You know who my cuh is?" Sharpe asked, baiting Johnson into a trap, "You know my cuh is? Drake. Drake my cuh." Johnson seemed pretty over the whole thing as Sharpe continued not to believe him. "I'll just wait for him to come out after this come out and confirm it." ASAP Rocky has not yet confirmed that Johnson is his cousin.

