Shannon Sharpe Gets Real With Chad Johnson About His Hall Of Fame Hopes

Shannon Sharpe is a Hall of Fame tight end who helped revolutionize the game. Prior to him, it was rare for tight ends to be used as full-blown receivers. However, his talent and athleticism had him catching the ball at an impressive rate. Moreover, his quarterback was John Elway, which certainly helped in regards to racking up stats and even a couple of Super Bowls. These days, Sharpe is a commentator on ESPN's First Take, and even has a new podcast with Chad Johnson.

During his prime, Chad Johnson was an incredible wide receiver with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, his prime didn't last as long as some people may remember. Additionally, some of his antics, such as wearing a Hall of Fame jacket on the sidelines, had people rolling their eyes. To this day, Johnson isn't in the Hall of Fame, although he believes he should be. While speaking to Shannon Sharpe, however, he was hit with a harsh dose of reality.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Claims He Nearly Hit Skip Bayless During Tom Brady Debate

Shannon Sharpe Speaks The Truth

Shannon was quick to tell Johnson that he will not be making the Hall of Fame. Johnson went on to note that he was the best receiver of his era, or at least one of them. However, Sharpe noted that he just wasn't at his peak for very long and that his numbers are not up to snuff when compared to his contemporaries. Johnson noted that his numbers are better than Hall of Fame receivers from the 60s and 70s. Despite this, Sharpe made the argument that you have to adjust for the era.

Johnson seemed pretty crushed to hear this from Sharpe. That said, you can't help but love the honesty here. Otherwise, Johnson would simply be left believing that his HOF day is coming. Who knows, maybe the criteria gets adjusted and he ends up getting in. Stranger things have happened. Let us know what you think of Sharpe's take, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Believes Selena Gomez Used Him To Hide From The Paparazzi