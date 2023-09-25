Stephen A. Smith & Shannon Sharpe React To Deion Sanders’ First Loss In Colorado

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been the talk of college football over the last few months. However, this hasn't always been the greatest discourse. Sanders has done an impressive job with his school. That said, some people have made some unsavory comments about his work. Moreover, a lot of it contains coded language with some insinuations that are nasty, to say the least. Regardless, Sanders is doing his thing, and it has been very fun to watch, no matter the outcome.

Unfortunately, for Colorado, things were a bit less fun on Saturday as the Buffaloes were destroyed by the Oregon Ducks, 42-6. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had a passionate speech before the game, and it led to all sorts of discourse in regard to what he said. Well, on Monday, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe got to break it all down on First Take. As you will see below, both men took a very reasonable approach in regard to what was said and done, by both teams.

Deion Sanders Gets Some Critiques

In fact, this is one of the few First Take clips where both men debating are in complete agreement. They both noted how Lanning did nothing wrong with his speech. Moreover, they revealed how Deion Sanders is not going to forget this loss. They acknowledged that the coach already knows his team needs more defensive linemen and even more offensive linemen, as well. Consequently, they think the Buffaloes are positioned to beat top teams next year.

Deion Sanders may have a lot of work to do, but fans are excited for what he has in store. Having said that, we hope to see a masterclass in coaching over these next few weeks. While stealing a win against a team like USC will prove to be a tall task, you never know what may happen. Let us know what you think of Sanders, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

