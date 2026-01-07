Fivio Foreign's Movie Theater Chain Elicits Mixed Reactions

BY Cole Blake
The video has been circulating online after Fivio Foreign confirmed he's checking into rehab in a recent post.

Fivio Foreign showed off a wild new diamond-encrusted chain on social media, earlier this week, that allows him to actually play movies. It comes with a mini screen and tiny speakers built into the pendant. The "Movie Theater" piece has been getting met with a variety of reactions on social media.

Many have been sharing laughs in response to the necklace. "He’s thinking smart, when he’s washed up and homeless he’ll have something to watch the game on lmao," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Its good to be rich…but it actually makes no sense. I would find it more comfortable to watch movies on stream from my mobile phone than carrying a mini screen as weight on my neck of which he might prolly not use… In essence all together, wrong usage of money…"

Others have been describing the piece as corny. "He actually showing his age for this chain would've went crazy in 06," one user argued. One more added: "dumbest sh*t ive ever seen."

Fivio Foreign Is Heading To Rehab

Before showing off the new necklace, Fivio Foreign also told his fans that he'll be checking into rehab soon. In a video on social media, he explained that he'll be gone for a few weeks as he works to better himself, although he didn't go too deep into specifics.

“I wanna let y'all know, with the help of my team, my wife, my family, my probation officer, and the people I've been talking to: I'm admitting myself into a rehab center in the next couple of days, for like a week or two,” Fivio said. “I had to pay $10,000 to get into it. You know what I'm saying? I just feel like I'm at a point where, you know, I want to change, I wanna live, and I wanna stop making a lot of dumb decisions and a lot of dumb mistakes that I've been making.”

“I want y'all to support me and I want y'all to bow me through this journey,” he concluded. “Now I'm saying I got my beautiful lifestyle and I don't want to lose that for nothing.”

Taking to X on Tuesday, he vented about how challenging the process has been. "Nobody warned me about the psychological withdrawal from drugs.. The physical part was easy but man…." he wrote.

