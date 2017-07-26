movie theater
- Pop CultureFan Trolls Kim Kardashian With Kanye West ComparisonA fan trolled Kim Kardashian by telling her that Kanye West is better.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBig Sean Shares Photos Of His First Movie Theater Under Construction In DetroitBig Sean shares photos of the movie theater he's building in Detroit.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJoel Coen's "The Tragedy Of Macbeth" Trailer Stars Denzel Washington & Frances McDormandJoel Coen puts a new spin on an old story. By Angela Savage
- Movies"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" Has Been Delayed AgainTom Hardy's sequel gets another pushback. By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeTikTok Star Shot, Teen Killed During Shooting At California Movie Theater: ReportA suspect has been arrested as Anthony Barajas reportedly remains on life support.By Erika Marie
- RandomDaBaby Forgot He Had A Movie Theater In His HouseDaBaby legitimately forgot that he had a whole movie theater in his house, filming the moment he remembered.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesChina Re-Opens First Movie Theater Since Coronavirus Shut DownBut not a single customer showed up. By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesLandmark Theaters Bans Masks & Costumes Ahead Of "Joker" PremiereMore controversy is stirring around the release of "Joker."By Cole Blake
- MoviesDrake Announces Limited International Release Of New Film "Monsters & Men"The Drake-produced flick is now out in the UK and Ireland.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Buys Out Detroit Movie Theater For "Bodied" ScreeningsIf you're in the Detroit area, hit up Eminem for some free tickets.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Halloween" Projected To Hit $80 Million At The Box OfficeMichael Myers returns with force. By Karlton Jahmal
- Life"The Predator" Opens Up At No. 1 Domestically"The Predator" brings in $24M.By Milca P.
- SocietyMoviePass Chief Product Officer Exits After 6 MonthsHere's the latest in MoviePass news.By Milca P.
- Society'Crazy Rich Asians" Secures No. 1 Spot At Box Office'Crazy Rich Asians" dominates.By Milca P.
- Society"Crazy Rich Asians" Predicted to Bring $25 Million In Second WeekendThe film is looking at a mere 6% decline.By Milca P.
- MoviesMoviePass Introducing Surge Pricing For Popular FilmsMoviePass will be making some changes in July.By Milca P.
- MusicDr. Dre Spends $4.9 Million On Custom Calabasas EstateKanye & Kim will be welcoming a new neighbor in Dr. Dre.By Alex Zidel
- SportsFloyd Mayweather's New Mansion Has Private Movie Theater, Gigantic Snack BarFloyd Mayweather shows off his new crib.By Matt F
- SportsMayweather vs. McGregor To Be Shown In Select Movie TheatersMayweather vs McGregor can be seen in theaters for less than half the price.By Kyle Rooney