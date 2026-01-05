Maksud Agadjani, the owner of the popular jewelry brand, TraxNYC, is going viral for aggressively confronting another jeweler for allegedly using his name to scam would-be customers. Agadjani posted a video of the incident on social media, over the weekend.

The drama has left many fans wanting to know more about TraxNYC. Agadjani has acquired plenty of publicity in recent years, making headlines for appearing in the Safdie brothers' film, Uncut Gems, feuding with 50 Cent, and more.

The "About" page on the company's website brags: "Over the past two decades, TraxNYC has proudly provided exquisite jewelry to an array of celebrity clients, including Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, Mr. Beast, Snoop Dogg, Mark Wahlberg, Kodak Black, Young M.A., Joyner Lucas, Erica Mena, Rissa & Quan, Blac Chyna, and many others!"

Why Is TraxNYC Going Viral?

As for the viral video, it shows Agadjani going off on a rival jeweler who allegedly scammed his customer. “Where’s my money?” he yells in the video, as noted by Complex. “Motherf*cker, you said VVS 14 [karat], and you’re using my name, you b*tch. You f*cking thief.”

In another video, Agadjani elaborates on his frustration with the man in question. “This is the receipt of this disgusting company,” he said. “They sold my customer their bracelet and ripped him off... These rats have done this over and over again, and I tolerated it." He added that he tested the piece and confirmed it was only 10-karat gold.

Agadjani later revealed that he helped cover a refund for the victim and gifted him another $1,000 for the inconvenience. “Stop being greedy pieces of f*cking lying sh*t,” he said. “Keep f*cking scheming bro.”

Eventually, Agadjani alleged that employees from the rival vendor attacked him. “They tried to strangle me with my own chain because I exposed what they did,” he said, showing off his injuries.

Fans have been sharing plenty of laughs as well as praise in response to the clips on Trax NYC's Instagram page. "That’s wtf I’m talkin bout he wanted his money it’s 2026 who tf you playin wit," one user wrote in the comments section. Another added: "I love this dude trax he stand on Buisness every time."