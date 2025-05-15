Maksud Agadjani, the jeweler from TraxNYC that 50 Cent is taking legal action against, has issued a public apology to the rapper. Taking to his Instagram page, as caught by TMZ, Agadjani shared a printed out statement addressing the trademark infringement lawsuit that he taped to a storefront in Manhattan.

In the statement, he explains that he is "writing to express my sincere and heartfelt apology" and admits to using 50's name, image and other IP rights to "advertise, market, and sell my jewelry products without your permission." He goes on to say the "deeply regrets" his "poor judgement" in the situation. Following the apology, TMZ reports that 50 Cent dismissed the lawsuit on Monday.

50 Cent originally filed his lawsuit against Agadjani in October of last year. He accused him of copying the design of a piece of jewelry he had custom made. “Defendants, who are in the jewelry business, willfully and knowingly created imitations of an original necklace designed exclusively for Jackson; used Jackson’s name, image and other intellectual property rights to mislead consumers into believing Defendants’ reproductions are affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Jackson; and continue to use Jackson’s name, image and other intellectual property rights for commercial gain,” the lawsuit read, as caught by The Wrap.

50 Cent Lawsuit Details

“Jackson did not purchase his necklace from Defendants and Jackson has never authorized Defendants to capitalize on his goodwill and reputation in order to promote their goods and services,” the complaint continued.

50 Cent also claimed that he reached out to Agadjani on Instagram to warn him about the situation. He alleged that Agadjani “brazenly” replied with: “@50Cent yo don’t you got better things to worry about." The complaint also cites several social media posts between August and October 2024, including one in which he shared an image of 50 wearing his custom piece with the caption: “Selling 50 Cent’s Jewelry.” He went on to suggest that the damages add up to at least $5,000,000.