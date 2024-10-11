50 Cent Shuts Down Jeweler Asking Him To Reconsider Lawsuit

50 Cent is not backing down.

Earlier this week, it was reported that 50 Cent filed a lawsuit against Maksud Agadjani and his corporation, TraxNYC. He accuses the jeweler of using his face and name to sell merchandise without permission. Fif alleges that Agadjani's social media posts are misleading to customers, who may believe that he's affiliated with him in some way. "Mr. Jackson takes the unauthorized use of his name and likeness for commercial purposes seriously," a rep for 50 Cent told TMZ Hip Hop yesterday (October 10).

News of the lawsuit arrived just a few days after Agadjani showed off a cross resembling 50 Cent's on Instagram. “50, thank you for the inspiration,” he said. “You’re a true gentleman. I’m sure you won’t mind.” At the time, the artist took to Agadjani's comments section to issue a warning.

50 Cent Sues Jeweler For Alleged Trademark Infringement

“This was a bad idea,” he wrote. “You will regret doing this I promise.” Agadjani fired back, asking 50 Cent, "Yo don’t you got better things to worry about?" Following the lawsuit reports, Agadjani appeared to have a change of heart and hopped on his Instagram Story to ask the mogul for forgiveness. “The cross is meant for forgiveness, redemption, forgiveness of sins,” he explained. “Forgive, forget. Let it go, brother.”