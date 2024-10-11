50 Cent Shuts Down Jeweler Asking Him To Reconsider Lawsuit

WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
50 Cent is not backing down.

Earlier this week, it was reported that 50 Cent filed a lawsuit against Maksud Agadjani and his corporation, TraxNYC. He accuses the jeweler of using his face and name to sell merchandise without permission. Fif alleges that Agadjani's social media posts are misleading to customers, who may believe that he's affiliated with him in some way. "Mr. Jackson takes the unauthorized use of his name and likeness for commercial purposes seriously," a rep for 50 Cent told TMZ Hip Hop yesterday (October 10).

News of the lawsuit arrived just a few days after Agadjani showed off a cross resembling 50 Cent's on Instagram. “50, thank you for the inspiration,” he said. “You’re a true gentleman. I’m sure you won’t mind.” At the time, the artist took to Agadjani's comments section to issue a warning.

50 Cent Sues Jeweler For Alleged Trademark Infringement

“This was a bad idea,” he wrote. “You will regret doing this I promise.” Agadjani fired back, asking 50 Cent, "Yo don’t you got better things to worry about?" Following the lawsuit reports, Agadjani appeared to have a change of heart and hopped on his Instagram Story to ask the mogul for forgiveness. “The cross is meant for forgiveness, redemption, forgiveness of sins,” he explained. “Forgive, forget. Let it go, brother.”

Unfortunately for him, however, it doesn't look like 50 Cent went for it. He later shared a clip of Agadjani asking him to reconsider, making it clear that he doesn't plan to. “Let me think about it,” he captioned the clip. “Nah you tried to play with me ! You know the vibes by Monday.” What do you think of 50 Cent suing a jeweler earlier this week for allegedly using his face and name to sell chains? What about him then shutting down the jeweler after he asked him to reconsider? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

