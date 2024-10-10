50 Cent Sues Jeweler For Alleged Trademark Infringement 

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to legal battles, and recently, he started one more. According to new documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the mogul is suing Maksud Agadjani and his corporation, TraxNYC. He alleges that Agadjani has been using his name and face to sell jewelry. He accuses him of trademark infringement and violating his right to publicity.
Fif argues that Agadjani's TikToks are misleading to customers, and allegedly suggest that he's in some way affiliated with the jeweler. Earlier this month, for example, TraxNYC posted a photo of 50 Cent and Drake. "Yo @50 Cent, you should be a jeweler. Hit traxnyc.com or call 212 traxnyc," the post was captioned.
50 Cent Calls Out Jeweler For Alleged Trademark Infringement And More
In August, the jeweler showed off a cross that resembles 50 Cent's. "We just jocked your style, I know you watch my videos and now I'm watching your s**t and jocking your s**t just like you jocked my s**t," he said. In the past, 50 Cent has warned Agadjani that he could get himself into trouble. Now, it looks like that day has finally come. "This was a bad idea, you will regret doing this I promise," he previously commented on Instagram. "Yo don't you got better things to worry about," Agadjani replied at the time.
In a statement to TMZ Hip Hop, a rep for 50 Cent made it clear that the artist is not messing around. "Mr. Jackson takes the unauthorized use of his name and likeness for commercial purposes seriously," they told the outlet. What do you think of 50 Cent filing a lawsuit against a jeweler for allegedly using his name and face to sell chains? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
