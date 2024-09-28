50 Cent Clowns Meek Mill For Offering $100K To Get To The Bottom Of Diddy Rumors

50 Cent is relentless.

In Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy, he alleged that the mogul had a sexual relationship with a "Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." Unsurprisingly, social media users were quick to jump to conclusions and speculate that the rapper was Meek Mill. He's been getting clowned online over the alleged fling ever since, despite denying it.

Earlier this week, Meek took to Twitter/X with a proposal for whatever investigators might be able to reveal why his name keeps getting roped in with Diddy's. “I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to ‘Diddy’ Case,” he wrote. “I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving ‘meek’ anything to do with buddy! ‘Something not right.’”

Read More: 50 Cent Believes Celebrities Are Silent On Diddy Because They Went To His Parties

50 Cent Continues To Troll Diddy & Meek Mill With Bizarre Deepfake Video

He continued, questioning whether or not there's some sort of conspiracy at play. "The streets know wassup with me thats not the case,” he explained. “We talking about business side ,somebody powering these bad campaigns [shrug emoji] with ‘meeek mill’ again I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who’s powering and how exactly my name connect to this…” Unfortunately, Meek's posts resulted in even more online trolling. 50 Cent, for example, took to social media last night with a bizarre deepfake.

"They been doing meek dirty, he want to pay 100k to find out who doing this. LOL http://gunitbrands.com," he captioned the clip alongside a laughing emoji. What do you think of Meek Mill offering $100K to whoever's willing to investigate what's tying his name to Diddy's? Do you blame him for wanting to get to the bottom of things? What about 50 Cent's reaction to his proposal? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.