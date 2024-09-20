Meek Mill Offers Hefty Reward To Anyone Who Can Find Proof He Had Sex With Diddy

Meek Mill is tired of the Diddy rumors chasing him around.

Ever since around the Lil Rod lawsuit against Diddy, folks have berated Meek Mill with a lot of attacks, jokes, and assumptions regarding his connection to the music executive. Moreover, while he continually denied any involvement, people continue to accuse him of having sexual relations with him. This is sad because people are focusing on the Philly rapper's alleged sexuality as if it was a problem instead of the Bad Boy mogul's alleged crimes. Nevertheless, when Meek asked a question about why many folks are stepping down as CEOs, people clowning him in the replies eventually led to a pretty lucrative offer on his behalf.

"I will personally give you a million dollars if these stories add up in anything weird ..." Meek Mill tweeted on Thursday night (Septmeber 19). "it's 2 things we can't do in the trenches ... it's no way yall know what type of man I am. #cybertruck at 12 tap in lil buddy!" Meek hasn't really commented much on the matter as of late though, and it's anyone's guess as to why. But we imagine he's probably tired to death of all the jokes at this point.

Meek Mill Offer $1 Million Reward For Diddy Proof

The last public clowning that Meek Mill experienced came from Wack 100, who flippantly addressed the whole thing on multiple occasions at this point. Meek's called him out on Twitter every single time, and Wack's responded by posting alleged audio of his and Diddy's supposed sexual interactions. We wonder how this discourse will evolve now that Sean Combs is officially behind bars and awaiting trial, but we can't imagine it will change much. After all, this story is still as salacious, debatable, and explosive as it's ever been, even if people hyper-fixate on other celebrities' alleged involvement rather than the weight of the accusations themselves.