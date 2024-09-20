Meek Mill Brings More Of His Signature Style With "CYBER TRUCK"

Meek Mill has been low-hanging fruit for a lot of people lately, but he's back to show he's not one to mess around with.

Over the last several months to a year, Meek Mill has been subject to a lot of online mockery and jokes. His supposed ties to the embattled Sean "Diddy" Combs and his slew of allegations has led people to view him as somewhat of a court jester. On top of that, his recent material has also not been too exciting or engaging in the eyes of many. Last year, the former MMG signee teamed up with his ex-boss, Rick Ross, for a set of luxury and East Coast raps with Too Good To Be True.

Moving into 2024, the Philadelphia MC has been dropping some spot singles, as well as an EP, HEATHENISM, back in February. Now, Meek Mill is back with "CYBER TRUCK", an extremely braggadocious single that follows the traditional formula. What we mean by that, is that the Dreamchasers creator is rapping like the rent is due over an anthemic instrumental. Overall, we can appreciate this song's cutthroat approach, as Meek ditches the chorus and bridges for straight-up blistering verses with bars that have made him who we've known him to be all these years. He may be an interesting spot right now, but hopefully "CYBER TRUCK" is a sign of good things to come for him.

"CYBER TRUCK" - Meek Mill

Quotable Lyrics:

Glock ten hittin' like Gervonta when he swing his right back (He rock)

Ridin' tank and they can't stop me, they don't really like that (Yeah)

Skinny n****, but l'm heavy as it get

Elevator in my houses, really levels to this s***

Every time he shoot his shot, say he don't never really miss

And he like Curry with the pot, this time I'm cheffin' up your b****