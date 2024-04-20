Meek Mill Shares Frightening New Footage Of Car Crash Aftermath

Last month, Meek Mill found himself at the center of a lot of controversy, as it was rumored he was named in Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy. Amid all the drama surrounding the debacle, the rapper's luck took yet another turn for the worse when he crashed his brand-new car. He took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of the damage to his vehicle, also revealing that he took it as a sign from God. "God telling don't crash out for the bustas," he captioned the image. "Ima listen sh*t knocked me out lol... gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh." For obvious reasons, fans were concerned. Luckily, he appears to have been mostly unharmed in the crash.

Yesterday, the Memphis-born performer took to Twitter/X to reflect on the frightening incident, unveiling never-before-seen footage of his damaged vehicle. "First day I bought this car no air bags … Brake pedal came off … with door open no safety effects … no laser censor working … this knocked me out bad, I was in park and the car started pulling off! I had this car for 4hrs maximum," he captioned the clip.

Meek Mill Says New Car "Almost Killed" Him First Day Driving It

Meek Mill also took the opportunity to inquire about Tesla's huge Cybertruck recall. He noted how his non-Tesla electric car got him hurt, while Teslas have always seemed safe to him. "Wassup with these cyber trucks because I had another brand electric car 'not Tesla' do the same thing I crashed and got hurt bad," he wrote. "The air bags didn’t even come out in a totaled car! Tesla has always been safe for me I tried some new sh*t and it almost killed me the first day!"

What do you think of Meek Mill showing off the aftermath of the car crash he got into last month? What about him claiming his new car "almost killed" him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

