Meek Mill Shares Frightening New Footage Of Car Crash Aftermath

According to Meek, his brand-new car "almost killed" him the first day he drove it.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
333 Views
Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Last month, Meek Mill found himself at the center of a lot of controversy, as it was rumored he was named in Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy. Amid all the drama surrounding the debacle, the rapper's luck took yet another turn for the worse when he crashed his brand-new car. He took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of the damage to his vehicle, also revealing that he took it as a sign from God. "God telling don't crash out for the bustas," he captioned the image. "Ima listen sh*t knocked me out lol... gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh." For obvious reasons, fans were concerned. Luckily, he appears to have been mostly unharmed in the crash.

Yesterday, the Memphis-born performer took to Twitter/X to reflect on the frightening incident, unveiling never-before-seen footage of his damaged vehicle. "First day I bought this car no air bags … Brake pedal came off … with door open no safety effects … no laser censor working … this knocked me out bad, I was in park and the car started pulling off! I had this car for 4hrs maximum," he captioned the clip.

Read More: Meek Mill Clowned For Asking Twitter Users For Financial Advice

Meek Mill Says New Car "Almost Killed" Him First Day Driving It

Meek Mill also took the opportunity to inquire about Tesla's huge Cybertruck recall. He noted how his non-Tesla electric car got him hurt, while Teslas have always seemed safe to him. "Wassup with these cyber trucks because I had another brand electric car 'not Tesla' do the same thing I crashed and got hurt bad," he wrote. "The air bags didn’t even come out in a totaled car! Tesla has always been safe for me I tried some new sh*t and it almost killed me the first day!"

What do you think of Meek Mill showing off the aftermath of the car crash he got into last month? What about him claiming his new car "almost killed" him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Wack 100 Posts Old Video Of Diddy In A Wig, Claims Meek Mill Must Be Involved

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - April 02, 2019MusicMeek Mill Crashes Car Amid Rumors He Slept With Diddy564.1K
2023 Fanatics Super Bowl PartyMusicMeek Mill Allegedly Offered Poundside Pop $20K For Seven Albums12.6K
Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Sunrise, FLMusicMeek Mill Reminisces About Battle Rap, Wants To Go "Verse For Verse" Against Reed Dollaz896
Clark Atlanta University Homecoming Concert Featuring Latto &amp; QuavoMusicMeek Mill's "Heathenism" First-Week Sales Get Him Ripped Apart By Critics30.2K