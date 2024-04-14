Meek Mill Clowned For Asking Twitter Users For Financial Advice

Meek Mill is a millionaire, and a lot of folks believe that this puts him out of any regular conversations going on around social media on a daily basis. Moreover, fans recently clowned him for asking his Twitter followers, and the platform as a whole, for some business tips. "I need a person in china to source products for my companies anybody online that’s popular for doing that and connecting with businesses in America?" the Philly MC inquired online. While his presence on social media these days has mostly been dominated by the Diddy allegations that surround him, fans took a break to question why he's asking Internet users for CFO-level advice.

"Bruh just use Alibaba lmfaooo," one fan joked, whereas another wrote, "How you a millionaire with zero connections." Others clowned Meek Mill for taking to Twitter when search engines are a thing, such as this amusing example: "I swear meek thinks twitter is google." Of course, there were also plenty of people actually offering their help, whether it was just to troll the "Soul Survivors" rapper or to try to get their big business break. We wonder whether any of them actually got a DM at press time, or if he will heed his followers' advice and check in with Michael Rubin or something.

Meek Mill Wants Business Advice From Twitter: See Ruthless Or Greedy Responses In The Replies

Elsewhere, the Dream Chasers boss is engaging in some resurfaced and pretty one-sided beef with Wale following a previous reconciliation. "Wale never liked me … now ima treat him like the streets every time I see him … I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown a** n***a I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you!" Meek Mill shared on Twitter. In another post, he added: "I feel an away I woulda just made wale dip my son was there he was tryna take pics with Rubin like a Groupie lol now he sitting around bum opps in Philly … how did these guys get this secretly jealous of me lol they went broke!"

Meanwhile, what advice would you give the over-eager Wrestlemania fan on any of these matters? Is it something he should even consider when he's friends with tycoons? Whatever the case, have at it in the comments section down below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Meek Mill, stay posted on HNHH.

