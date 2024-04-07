Meek Mill Clowned For How He Yelled At The Rock During Wrestlemania

It's sad to see that pretty much anything the Philly MC does will be seen under the guise of the "he never beating the allegations" lens.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Meek Mill and a whole host of other celebrities had a blast at Wrestlemania over the weekend, but folks are still to caught up with allegations of his involvement in the Diddy scandal to notice. What's most sad and silly of all is that the only thing these folks are focusing on is the accusation that he's homosexual and not the actual crimes allegedly committed by or against him, which has them clowning him for pretty much any and everything he does. "Get up!" the Philly MC tells Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a clip from the event, and many fans thought that his tone was not up to their standard of traditional masculinity. Under the IG post below, you'll unfortunately find plenty of comments like this: "Meek dat “get up” was freaky ash."

Furthermore, Meek Mill is still making significant strides in the music world and taking his career in new areas. For example, there's his recent Millyz collab "Soul Survivors" and his plans to start a new record label and enter even more of a boss position than what he has with Dream Chasers. Hopefully the 36-year-old continues to have fun and enjoy himself, and takes time offline to focus on his craft and his community efforts. After all, this whole scandal proved quite distracting for the headlines with no legal charges or resolution in sight.

Meek Mill Tells The Rock To "Get Up!" At Wrestlemania: See Comments For Reactions

Sadly, Meek Mill also had to deal with some in-house conflicts. "Imagine building an engineer up teaching them presets working for years," he tweeted about an engineer who expressed regret over working with him instead of Jay-Z. "to hear them say they woulda went to Paris instead of worked on what we building sound like jay groupies. Jay my family … yall be selling yall self short and may never even make it to him.

"When I met Cruz he was the store runner I needed an engineer and started using him everyday," the anti-gun violence advocate concluded. Whatever the future holds for him, we're sure it won't be asy to navigate. But a head held high and a healthy amount of silence go a long way. For more news and the latest updates on Meek Mill, stay logged into HNHH.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
