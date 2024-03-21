Meek Mill Speaks Out On His Decision To Finally Block DJ Akademiks

Meek has had enough of their viral beef.

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Last month, DJ Akademiks was at the center of a rumor that accused Meek Mill of having a sexual encounter with Diddy. It originated from a lawsuit filed against the rap mogul which Akademiks leaked, calling Meek out in the process. That served as the inception point for weeks of beef between the two as they argued over seemingly anything online. The two went back and forth on Twitter repeatedly over a variety of issues, but the beef may finally be coming to a close.

That's because Meek took to Twitter to reveal that he's finally blocked DJ Akademiks. "Okay it’s over yall I wanted to see how many days I could make a bad geek lose sleep lol I blocked him" he said in a tweet made overnight. It came attached to a picture that shows him blocking the streamer after he made a post comparing Philadelphia to Gotham City. While Meek was able to block the streamer himself, Ak's fans still showed up in the replies underneath the post trying to continue to bait Meek into more arguments. Check out his tweet about blocking DJ Akademiks below.

Read More: Meek Mill Weighs In On Young Thug's Trial

Meek Mill Finally Blocked DJ Akademiks

Earlier this week, Ak took the pair's beef in a strange direction. He made Meek a million dollar podcast offer promising to help with all of the production and release of the show. Unsurprisingly given the circumstances, Meek didn't seem too interested in the offer.

Akademiks also attempted to attack Meek for his social activism. He's frequently spoken out about issues impacting his community and has even gone as far to effect major policy changes. Clearly, Ak didn't care much for his accomplishments. It's not clear at the moment if Meek will keep Ak blocked forever or if they will try and find a way to reignite the beef in another format. What do you think of Meek Mill finally blocking DJ Akademiks on Twitter? Do you think there was an actual winner to their beef? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Meek Mill's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

