Meek Mill Offers To Donate 10% Of His Earnings To Combating Gun Violence In Philadelphia, DJ Akademiks Responds

Meek Mill wants to work with the city of Philadelphia to contribute 10% of his music earnings to fighting gun violence in his hometown. Reflecting on the death of local rapper Phat Geez on Twitter, Meek explained that he wants to sign a contract to commit to the idea. Despite the good nature of the post, DJ Akademiks called him out for the violent lyrical content of his music.

"Ima do a public contract with the city of Philadelphia where 10% of my music earnings go to the city of Philadelphia to combat gun violence in our city… ima start this movement! PIP PHAT GEEZ. I wanna do in contract the city of Philadelphia!" Meek wrote on Twitter. In response, Akademiks fired back: "Rap about Gun Violence to increase violence in the inner cities by 400% then pledge a measly 10% of your earnings from said rapping to combat the same violence your music just promoted… Wow this guy is a saint.."

Meek Mill Speaks During Sports Business Journal Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Meek Mill speaks during the 15th Annual Sports Business Journal Awards ceremony at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 18, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Phat Geez was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Sunday night after a passenger inside a vehicle opened fire on him. Police have yet to make any arrests in the case and are offering $20,000 on the suspected shooter. On Monday, Meek also labeled the city a "terrible place for black people to live"…" and noted that "you see too much death!!!!" Check out his latest post referencing Phat Geez below.

Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Go Back & Forth

Rap about Gun Violence to increase violence in the inner cities by 400% then pledge a measly 10% of your earnings from said rapping to combat the same violence your music just promoted... Wow this guy is a saint.. https://t.co/eBGphcgjjM — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 20, 2024

Meek and Akademiks have been feuding for a long time. Earlier this month, Meek appeared to threaten Akademiks on Twitter. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

