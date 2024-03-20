Meek Mill Offers To Donate 10% Of His Earnings To Combating Gun Violence In Philadelphia, DJ Akademiks Responds

Meek Mill has a plan to help his hometown.

BYCole Blake
Meek Mill In Concert - Detroit, MI

Meek Mill wants to work with the city of Philadelphia to contribute 10% of his music earnings to fighting gun violence in his hometown. Reflecting on the death of local rapper Phat Geez on Twitter, Meek explained that he wants to sign a contract to commit to the idea. Despite the good nature of the post, DJ Akademiks called him out for the violent lyrical content of his music.

"Ima do a public contract with the city of Philadelphia where 10% of my music earnings go to the city of Philadelphia to combat gun violence in our city… ima start this movement! PIP PHAT GEEZ. I wanna do in contract the city of Philadelphia!" Meek wrote on Twitter. In response, Akademiks fired back: "Rap about Gun Violence to increase violence in the inner cities by 400% then pledge a measly 10% of your earnings from said rapping to combat the same violence your music just promoted… Wow this guy is a saint.."

Read More: Meek Mill Reacts To Phat Geez's Death: "Philly Is A Terrible Place For Black People To Live"

Meek Mill Speaks During Sports Business Journal Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Meek Mill speaks during the 15th Annual Sports Business Journal Awards ceremony at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 18, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Phat Geez was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Sunday night after a passenger inside a vehicle opened fire on him. Police have yet to make any arrests in the case and are offering $20,000 on the suspected shooter. On Monday, Meek also labeled the city a "terrible place for black people to live"…" and noted that "you see too much death!!!!" Check out his latest post referencing Phat Geez below.

Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Go Back & Forth

Meek and Akademiks have been feuding for a long time. Earlier this month, Meek appeared to threaten Akademiks on Twitter. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Meek Mill Seemingly Threatens DJ Akademiks' Life Amid Longstanding Feud

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
2023 Hot 97 Winter JamMusicMeek Mill Reacts To Phat Geez's Death: "Philly Is A Terrible Place For Black People To Live"
Meek Mill In Concert - New York CityMusicMeek Mill Hires Private Investigator To Look Into "Cyber Attacks" Against Him
2021 Global Citizen Live: New YorkMusicDJ Akademiks Encourages Followers To Write Hateful Messages About Meek Mill To PA Governor
Meek Mill And Malcolm Jenkins Take Part In Criminal Justice Town Hall On PolicingMusicMeek Mill Responds To DJ Akademiks & Andrew Tate Over Diddy Rumors