Meek Mill Seemingly Threatens DJ Akademiks' Life Amid Longstanding Feud

For weeks now Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have been going back and forth online. It began with the streamer connected the Philly rapper to a recent lawsuit filed against Diddy. It's led to Meek having to deal with fans online repeatedly bringing up his connection to the case, something he clearly isn't happy about. Over the weekend, he and Akademiks went back and forth on Twitter repeatedly arguing over a variety of things. The argument began with threats of a fight, before evolving into an offer for Meek to host a podcast affiliated with Ak and eventually reached the rapper's Philadelphia roots.

"You don't reside in Philadelphia anymore.. you live in a high rise condo in Manhattan.. u drove to Philly at 2 AM to act like you were 'spinning' or 'looking for opps'. ran into nobody..ran 3 red lights getting outta there and drove back home. lol.. brother.. why did you do that?" Akademiks said in a particularly accusatory post. Clearly that one didn't sit right with Meek either as he made the most direct threat against the streamer yet with a now deleted response. "Next time ima go live! But if something happen to me we hunting you til death!" his quote tweet read. While it doesn't seem like a serious threat, it's still a noticeable uptick in intensity for the pair's beef. Check out a screenshot of Meek's original reply below.

Meek Mill Responds To DJ Akademiks With A Threat

In the comments of a screenshot of the reply fans react to it. "Bro ur obsessed with Meek" one of the top comments on the post reads. "Ak be beefing with all these rap dudes publicly cause he knows once they touch him they go straight to jail 🤣 Keyboard warrior at its peak!" another reply agrees.

What do you think of Meek Mill threatening DJ Akademiks life over their recent beef? Do you think he was serious in his reply?

