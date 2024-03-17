DJ Akademiks Offers Meek Mill $1M Upfront For Podcast Deal

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have come a long way.

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks appear to be on better terms since their heated feud over rumors the former slept with Diddy. In fact, they could even be working together in the very near future. Earlier this week, Meek took to Twitter/X to announce that he wants to get into podcasting, and Ak took the opportunity to offer him a pretty sweet deal.

"I want a podcast deal I have a a lot to say on many different levels! If you have a podcast business moving slow I can reverse that! From - meek mill - I’ve always been my own media and I wanna join the culture of black media!" Meek wrote. He went on to note that he's looking to team up with someone who's been in the game for a while in order to "Teach the level of business knowledge [he knows] from the streets to being around extreme wealth!"

Meek Mill Could Be Starting A Podcast

Shortly after the Philly-born performer's declaration, Ak showed interest, and eventually made him an offer. "I'll offer you a Million dollars up front for you for 52 episodes. 1 a week. We own video and audio, with a option to renew for a second year. Also we buss down ads 50% on any ads we bring in (Prizepicks, Fashionova etc). You can own the podcast, but we share the IP as long as u in the deal," he said. "He dont wanna box.. maybe he want to podcast..??"

Soon after, Meek responded, sharing what he plans to do with his hypothetical podcast. "Yeah just a podcast deal my boy…. I just wanna get in media now and rap," he wrote. "To tell reforms stories about the system let others share their stories and address all propraganda … uplift the black culture … stop beefs publicly .. it’s gonna be called 'culture currency.'" What do you think of DJ Akademiks offering Meek Mill a podcast deal? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

