Meek Mill Allegedly Offered Poundside Pop $20K For Seven Albums

Unsurprisingly, Poundside Pop turned the deal down.

BYCaroline Fisher
2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

It's been a rough couple of months for Meek Mill. Aside from rampant rumors that he was named alongside Usher in Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy, the hitmaker crashed his brand-new car. He then dropped an EP dubbed Heathenism and was subsequently clowned for the project's first-week sales. Now, he's making headlines yet again, this time due to a fellow rapper's recent conversation with DJ Akademiks.

Last week, Poundside Pop chatted with the internet personality and made some damning claims about Meek in the process. Allegedly, the Philly-born performer offered him a bad deal, which left Poundside Pop feeling insulted. The rapper added that Meek didn't even try to call him up to negotiate, ultimately marking the end of their friendship.

Read More: Meek Mill Wants A Bank Loan To Start New Record Label, Cites Massive Career Earnings

Poundside Pop Accuses Meek Mill Of Offering Him A Bad Deal

According to Poundside Pop, Meek Mill allegedly offered him $20K for a seven-album deal. On top of that, he claims that Meek wanted rights to his masters and publishing. Of course, the young performer turned him down. Fortunately, he was later able to secure a deal elsewhere that he was more comfortable with. Offering bad deals isn't the only thing Poundside Pop accused Meek Mill of during his interview with DJ Akademiks, however. He also claimed that the rapper is "banned" from his hometown of Philly, which prompted a heated response.

In response to the claim, Meek Mill posted a rant about Poundside Pop, in which he accused the 19-year-old of being a "snitch." Shortly after posting the heated rant, he deleted it. What do you think of Poundside Pop's recent interview with DJ Akademiks? What about the rapper accusing Meek Mill of offering him $20K for seven albums? Do you think it was a bad deal? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Meek Mill Posts Then Deletes Rant Responding To Philly Rapper Poundside Pop

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2nd Annual Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit Founder's BallMusicMeek Mill Posts Then Deletes Rant Responding To Philly Rapper Poundside Pop
Mike Coppola/Getty ImagesMusicMeek Mill Responds To North Philly Ban
Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesMusicMeek Mill Reportedly Only Offered Poundside Pop $10K For Record Deal
Meek Mill and DJ AkademiksMusicMeek Mill & DJ Akademiks Get $1 Million Boxing Match Offer Amid Diddy Drama