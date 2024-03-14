Meek Mill Allegedly Offered Poundside Pop $20K For Seven Albums

It's been a rough couple of months for Meek Mill. Aside from rampant rumors that he was named alongside Usher in Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy, the hitmaker crashed his brand-new car. He then dropped an EP dubbed Heathenism and was subsequently clowned for the project's first-week sales. Now, he's making headlines yet again, this time due to a fellow rapper's recent conversation with DJ Akademiks.

Last week, Poundside Pop chatted with the internet personality and made some damning claims about Meek in the process. Allegedly, the Philly-born performer offered him a bad deal, which left Poundside Pop feeling insulted. The rapper added that Meek didn't even try to call him up to negotiate, ultimately marking the end of their friendship.

Poundside Pop Accuses Meek Mill Of Offering Him A Bad Deal

According to Poundside Pop, Meek Mill allegedly offered him $20K for a seven-album deal. On top of that, he claims that Meek wanted rights to his masters and publishing. Of course, the young performer turned him down. Fortunately, he was later able to secure a deal elsewhere that he was more comfortable with. Offering bad deals isn't the only thing Poundside Pop accused Meek Mill of during his interview with DJ Akademiks, however. He also claimed that the rapper is "banned" from his hometown of Philly, which prompted a heated response.

In response to the claim, Meek Mill posted a rant about Poundside Pop, in which he accused the 19-year-old of being a "snitch." Shortly after posting the heated rant, he deleted it. What do you think of Poundside Pop's recent interview with DJ Akademiks? What about the rapper accusing Meek Mill of offering him $20K for seven albums? Do you think it was a bad deal? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]