Meek Mill Posts Then Deletes Rant Responding To Philly Rapper Poundside Pop

Earlier this week, a rapper from Philadelphia names Poundside Pop sat down for a conversation with DJ Akademiks. In the interview he made some damning claims about Meek Mill, including that he allegedly banned the "Going Bad" rapper from his home city. That came after Meek reportedly tried to sign him to a $20k deal that included the rights to all of Pop's publishing. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take Meek long to feel like he had to come to his own defense.

In his response he blasted Poundside Pop as snitch. Specifically he brings up an alleged incident where Pop "told on" Lil Uzi Vert to Jay-Z. His response doesn't include much about the specifics of the original claim, instead fans think Meek is mostly just rambling. That may have also been the case in a series of tweets he posted on the situation. "Poundside pop dad is boy backs son that snitched on the whole ram squad the biggest Philly rap group …. This is his son now coming after me that sh*t in they blood I will crush his son tho i move different," a more pointed Meek tweet reads. Check out his now-deleted Instagram story posts below.

Meek Mill Responds To Allegations He's "Banned" From Philly

Recently, Meek Mill found himself in some hot water with fans of Kanye West. When he described the rapper as "off a lil," his rabid fanbase didn't take kindly to it despite him preceding the comment by calling West smart. Meek also shared his new EP Heathenism a few weeks ago. Despite his name recognition and previous hits though, the project didn't perform well commercially. It sold just 6k in its first week which caused Meek haters to come from all over to attack him once again.

