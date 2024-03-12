Meek Mill Labels Kanye West "Smart" But "Off A Lil"

Meek Mill says rap beef is a "bloody sport."

Meek Mill &amp; Future In Concert

Meek Mill shared his opinion on Kanye West in a post on Twitter, on Tuesday, following their past feuds. Meek says Ye is "smart" but "off a lil" and reflected on listening to his music in prison. Their relationship soured when the Philadelphia rapper condemned West's "White Lives Matter" merchandise and in turn, West dissed him during an interview on Drink Champs.

"Random but: I think Yeezy smart but be off a lil but because I bought like 17 pair of Yeezys since we been trading rap shots … and I listened to your music to get me through my bid you a super legend I was more confused of why you was going so hard to go at me in the beginning …" Meek wrote in one post. Following up, he added: "When you see us going at it it’s always rap beef we know each other personally and would never let it go to far! It’s a bloody sport gotta be rough wit it."

Read More: Kanye West's Old Comments About Meek Mill Re-Emerge Following New Diddy Lawsuit

Meek Mill & Kanye West Attend Teyana Taylor's Album Release Party

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 21: Meek Mill and Kanye West attend Teyana Taylor album Release Party at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 21, 2018, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

In response to the posts, many of Meek's followers made jokes referencing the recent rumors that he was involved in a sexual relationship with Diddy. Lil Rod vaguely alluded to the rapper in his sexual misconduct lawsuit against the disgraced Bad Boy mogul, last month.

Meek Mill Speaks On Relationship With Kanye West

Check out Meek's posts discussing Kanye above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul

