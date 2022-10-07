For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.

Ye shared several text exchanges with Diddy where he called his friend a “fed” for speaking out against “White Lives Matter.” Diddy has often defended West against public condemnation, but after stating that he didn’t support the Paris Fashion week message, Ye wasn’t happy.

As chaos continues to erupt on social media thanks to West’s latest rants, Meek jumped into the dialogue with a lengthy post. He expressed his disappointment in West and mentioned Justin LaBoy, Jack Harlow, and Vory.

“I used to listen to ye every night and jail for motivation on god!” Meek wrote. “And came home and watched him sh*t on my name and brand like nothing …. I ain’t say nothing … but I been knew you was on that nerd tryna sh*t on street N*ggas you just said it to boosie.”

“It hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame … ion need no verses from no n*ggas because I been hot since 13 @justinlaboy don’t invite me to none of them weird ass parties wit bro,” he continued before directing attention back to West. “It’s like you hate your own people.”

He then called out West for not promoting Vory’s album “after all that work he did for you and he look up to you.” Meek added that Ye “made sure you said jack Harlow was the hottest in Kentucky overlooked est and vory.”

Ye has yet to respond but fans are bracing themselves.