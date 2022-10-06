Kanye West has never been one to hold his tongue— but in recent weeks, the Grammy Award winning actor has taken his truth to the next level. Kanye ignited a social uproar earlier this week after unleashing his “White Lives Matter” shirt design from season 9 of his Yeezy collection.

While the controversial design received backlash of its own, it was Ye’s social media ambushes on some of the fashion world’s elite that caused the most outrage. On Thursday (October 6), the 45-year old designer upped the ante by calling out famed Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour and “her dolls,” Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more.

Ye shared a recent conversation he had with his publicist who urged the rapper not to publicly slander his “good friend Anna.” But in true Kanye fashion, he did the exact opposite of what he was instructed to do. “[Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] and Gigi [Hadid] would not have been able to speak without Anna’s blessing,” Ye responded in the text message. He went on to slam the Vogue editor and models, as well as the Kardashian’s in his caption.

“I consider Anna two be an industry friend,” he wrote. “But all her dolls had something to say.” Kanye’s sound off didn’t end there. He added, “It was cool for Gab to give her opinion on my art and say she didn’t like it but when I rebutted I was made to be a bully. And she allowed all that. But watched from the sidelines when the Kardashians kidnapped my child on her birthday.”

Ye’s post comes just days after Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber came to Vogue journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s defense after the rapper blasted her in an Instagram post, suggesting that she is not fashionable enough to critique his work.

Share your thoughts below.